Anand Mahindra offers KUV 100 NXT to man who took his mother on India tour on scooter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter a beautiful story of a man from Mysuru and offered him a special gift. A Twitter user had posted the story of Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar who left his banking job and travelled with his mother for 48,100 km because she had not stepped out of her town. He wanted to show her the beauty of India and hence took her travelling.

As part Kumar's 'Matru Sewa Sankalp Yatra,' he toured across twenty states in India including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal as well as neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar on his 20-year-old Bajaj scooter.

Touched by the story of Kumar, Anand Mahindra thanked the user for sharing the video and asked for help to connect with him. He said that he would like to personally gift Kumar a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so that he can drive his mother in a car.

"A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I'd like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey," he tweeted.

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I'd like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019

Twitter users not only heaped praises on Kumar for his love and dedication to his mother but also applauded Mahindra for his gesture.

Mahindra who is vocal and very active on Twitter usually shares such unusual videos on the micro-blogging site. Recently he had shared a video of jawans playing Garba. He asked his followers to post videos on Twitter and tag him. He shared the video of the jawans that he received as an entry and said, "Haven't got any outstanding entries yet to my 'Dandiya Dad' competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here's one that gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is!"

Also read: Maharashtra, Haryana elections: Voting one of most empowering experiences, says Anand Mahindra