Anand Mahindra posts pic of 60s Jeep sold for Rs 12,421; here's what it costs now

Mahindra shared an image of an old advertisement published in the Times of India in 1960, which stated the price of the Willys CJ 3B Jeep to be Rs 12,421, after a discount of Rs 200. Today, the Willys Jeep costs more than Rs 4.5 lakh.

Mahindra’s post reads, "A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!”

A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction! pic.twitter.com/V69sMaM98X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2022

The latest generation of Mahindra Thar, a variant of the Jeep produced under license from Willys by Mahindra, is priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The OG Jeep CJ-3B remained in production for nearly fifteen years and managed to sell around 155,000 units by 1968.

Many Twitterati, who seem to be amazed by the antiquated price, asked if they could get the jeep at the same cost today. Mahindra, while replying to one such tweet, said, “(sic) I’m trying to figure out which of our accessories you can buy with this amount today!”

😀I’m trying to figure out which of our accessories you can buy with this amount today! https://t.co/6k0WTbP9ZC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2022

Mahindra, in reply to another Twitter user asking to book 2 vehicles for the 1960s, jokingly said that he could buy 10 toy cars for the similar Jeep for that much.

Well you could buy 10 cars for that much; except they’re Thar die-cast toy collectibles…! https://t.co/HtvBzMpI6U pic.twitter.com/JsZEyvt6sb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2022

Many others also shared their nostalgic memories associated with the Jeep with some collages, old stories and pictures.

And what a coincidence...My 1965 tourer CJ 3B getting ready for yet another stint !! These machines were built to last forever pic.twitter.com/auomdBEpGt — Sudip Sengupta (@sudipsn) March 6, 2022

Rs 12421 in 1960 equel to around Rs 10.5 L today.. Getting a #mahindrathar around Rs 13L today with all best in class features and security is fair deal and good bargain pic.twitter.com/yjl0zcI8cI — MadhuSudan (@m_sudan) March 6, 2022