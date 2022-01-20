Anand Mahindra recounts his filmmaking days, shares a photo: See post

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared a years-old photo on his Twitter account posting how he wanted to be a filmmaker back in his school and college days.

“I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college,” the businessman wrote on his Twitter account.



He made a film as part of his thesis on the 77 Kumbh Mela. “My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela,” he added.



According to him, the picture was taken while he was shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore.



The Business mogul can be seen holding a 16mm handheld camera in the post to which he states, “Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?”

Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using? https://t.co/xmLuuLrv3A pic.twitter.com/oKCddQFyGf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2022



Within a few hours, the picture had garnered over 1700 likes and several comments on the microblogging platform.

Yesterday, the tech-savvy businessman posted a video of a young boy quoting a motivational speaker.

This video’s from 2018. I believe this young man is quoting motivational speaker Prem Rawat. So he’s not a young Guru himself. But when children communicate, their innocence imparts their words with unparalleled power & impact. It’s made me re-examine ‘what I practice’ everyday. pic.twitter.com/PSks1ji8iE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2022

He stated, “This video from 2018. I believe this young man is quoting motivational speaker Prem Rawat. So he’s not a young Guru himself. But when children communicate, their innocence imparts their words with unparalleled power & impact. It’s made me re-examine ‘what I practice’ every day.”

Also Read: Vedanta to create $10-bn fund to bid for BPCL stake, other assets: Anil Agarwal

Also Read: Kerala sees massive surge in COVID-19 infections, logs over 46k cases in a day