Anand Mahindra recounts his filmmaking days, shares a photo: See post

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra shared a years-old photo on his Twitter account posting how he wanted to be a filmmaker back in his school and college days.
“I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college,” the businessman wrote on his Twitter account.
He made a film as part of his thesis on the 77 Kumbh Mela. “My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela,” he added.
According to him, the picture was taken while he was shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore.
The Business mogul can be seen holding a 16mm handheld camera in the post to which he states, “Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?”
Within a few hours, the picture had garnered over 1700 likes and several comments on the microblogging platform.
Yesterday, the tech-savvy businessman posted a video of a young boy quoting a motivational speaker.
He stated, “This video from 2018. I believe this young man is quoting motivational speaker Prem Rawat. So he’s not a young Guru himself. But when children communicate, their innocence imparts their words with unparalleled power & impact. It’s made me re-examine ‘what I practice’ every day.”
