Anand Mahindra shares three key lessons from Dhoni's career

Couple of days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Sharing his heartfelt tribute for the former Indian test cricket team skipper, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra said that Dhoni reminded him of three important lessons for a lasting impact.

"Much has been said about what Dhoni brought to the game. I'm no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday," Mahindra tweeted.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," said Dhoni as he announced retirement from international cricket on Instagram last week.

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni, who was known for his aggressive batting style and understanding of the game, scored 17,266 runs while playing 538 international games for India. In his 350 ODI matches, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs. In his 90 Test matches, he scored 4,876 runs, while in the T20 format, he managed 1,282 runs in 98 matches.

Former and current cricketers, and millions of fans, shared posts on social media saying how badly the country would miss Dhoni in action.

Virat Kohli, the current captain of Indian cricket team, has paid an emotional tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has announced retirement from international cricket. Kohli, who took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in all the three formats of the game, said that "the world has seen achievements, I've seen the person."

