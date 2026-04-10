Anant Ambani's 31st birthday: Bandra-Worli Sea Link lights up, celebrating Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's youngest son

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link had a different kind of message on display this week. Ahead of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday on April 10, the landmark was lit up with a projection of his face and the words: "Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji." Videos of the illumination spread quickly online, drawing attention across the city.

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News agency PTI shared footage of the display on X, noting that Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited and the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, would be celebrating his birthday on April 10.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday.



Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st… pic.twitter.com/0AaK4FRWFz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2026

Jamnagar gears up for the occasion

The celebrations are taking place in Jamnagar, and the guest list has drawn considerable attention. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt are among the Bollywood figures who have made their way to the city to join the Ambani family for the occasion.

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Philanthropy takes centre stage

Away from the fanfare, Anant Ambani has announced a series of charitable commitments ahead of his birthday. Contributions worth ₹18 crore have been directed towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, according to news agency ANI. The donations include support for the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, along with a commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.

In Gujarat, planned initiatives include the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, installation of escalators at Dwarka Shardapeeth, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple intended to serve lakhs of devotees.

Further measures around Jamnagar include upgrades to educational infrastructure, the establishment of gaushalas, community feasts, and welfare programmes for workers and rural communities in the region.