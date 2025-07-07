'And you want to build Disneyland in Haryana?': Jet Airways' former CEO on filthy, trash-filled Gururgam streets

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO of Jet Airways, recently took to social media to flag the filth and trash that have littered the streets of Gurugram. Tagging the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Haryana CM's office, Kapoor said that the situation is worse than before.

He also called out the government's ambition of building a Disneyland in Haryana. The images shared by him showed trash littered on Gurugram streets and cows feeding off it.

"Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry - no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous! @narendramodi ji, please do something! #SwachhBharat," Kapoor wrote in his post on X.

Replying to his post, Kapoor said that the bureaucrats have time and again told Gurugram residents that they can send photos and locations of garbage pile through an app that they are building.

"And the babus have the gall to say we are building an app, send us photos and locations of the garbage through that. Do they drive round blindfolded or what? Though I am sure the launch of the app will be tom-tommed and then they will consider the job done!" he said.

He added that the photos that he shared on social media are of the same spot that he flagged to the authorities. "The same spot today. The cows are gone, the filth and the stench remain."

His post gained traction among social media users, with some users even suggesting the privatisation of municipal corporations in top cities.

"Possibly time now to privatise municipal corporations in the top metro cities. Accountability enforcement is the only solution. If power discoms can be handed over to the private sector, this should be much easier to do," a user wrote.

"Privatisation of MC is the only solution. The babus don't care whether you live in filth or not," another user wrote.

"Cows on roads have become an international shame. Foreigners come and click photos as they have never seen cows sitting or walking on roads in any of the developed nation. But it can happen in India as we are 4th largest economy in the world," a user said in jest.

"Instead of marketing a 'Disneyland-style' amusement park to sell falling real estate, why can't they just take care of the existing city? We're not even asking for fancy development — just hire cleaners like before and keep Gurgaon clean!" a fourth user commented.