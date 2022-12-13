Andhra student attempts to sell kidney, loses 16 lakh to cyber criminals

A nursing student from Guntur, Hyderabad has alleged that she was duped of Rs 16 lakh by cyber criminals while she was trying to sell her kidney to repay a Rs 2 lakh that debt. She had withdrawn the amount from her father’s bank account.

According to a Times of India report, the nursing student then approached Guntur police during the Spandana programme on Monday seeking their help.

Some miscreants allegedly offered her Rs 3 crore, when she was trying to sell her kidney. The accused made her transfer Rs 16 lakh as taxes and police verification costs.

The girl informed the police that she met one Praveen Raj on social media who guided her regarding the payment. He told her she will be given an advance payment of 50 per cent before the operation and the remaining amount after the operation, the complaint read.

The complaint stated that the miscreants opened an account with Citibank, Chennai, and had transferred Rs 3 crore to it. The victim paid Rs 16 lakh as directed by the cyber criminals and then asked them to return her money back.

When the victim asked for money, the miscreants asked her to go to Delhi and claim the amount. On reaching the address provided by the accused, the girl found it all to be fake.

On reaching out to victim's father, it was found that he had given one of his ATM cards to his daughter and later found out about cash withdrawal of Rs 16 lakh in November. His statement added that when he asked his daughter to come back home, she fled from her Hyderabad hostel.

Police traced her to Jaggayyapeta in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. She was found to be staying at one of her friends' house.



