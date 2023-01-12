Another Bengaluru Metro mishap! Part of road caves in during construction

A person was injured after a portion of a road caved in Shoolay Circle area, Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident took place when a man was riding a bike on Brigade Road near an area where work for the Bengaluru Metro project was underway. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The phase 2 of the project is currently underway and is called the red line - from Nagawara to Gottigere. The tunnel was bored 150 MTS away from the accident spot, NDTV reported.

A large portion of the road caved in just as the biker was passing through the area, leading to the accident. The man is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

The incident comes just two days after a woman and her minor son died when a pillar collapsed on them. The incident sparked massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government. The deceased were identified as Tejaswini and Vihan.

It was also reported that the Tejaswini's husband and daughter had suffered injuries but are out of danger.

Doctors who treated them said, "Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure."

Namma Metro and the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the affected family.

As per officials, Bengaluru police has initiated against metro officials and the contractor responsible for the construction of the pillar.

