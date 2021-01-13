Anushka-Virat urge paparazzi to not click picture of newborn daughter

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and husband cricketer Virat Kohli have urged paparazzi not to click photos of their newborn daughter. Kohli announced the arrival of their daughter on January 11. The couple, in a note to paparazzis in Mumbai, said that they want to protect their daughter's privacy.

The duo expressed their gratitude to the media community for the love showered on them and their daughter.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said. They told the community that they will share the content at the right time.

"While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had announced on January 11.

Following that his brother Vikas Kohli had shared an image of two tiny feet and said, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house." Everyone assumed that the feet are of Anushka and Virat's daughter but Vikas Kohli later said, "Guys let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Virat and Anushka is a random picture and not an actual picture of the baby, as some media channels are reporting."

