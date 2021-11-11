‘Applaud our designers, engineers’, says Anand Mahindra on XUV700’s 5-star Global NCAP safety rating

Mahindra Group boss and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards auto engineers and designers who worked to create the Mahindra XUV700 after it received a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants in Global NCAP’s crash tests.

“And now I rise and applaud our designers and engineers for having the audacity to create a car that is second to none in the world. A car which puts the safety of its passengers second to nothing else… Thank you for your big dreams…,” Mahindra tweeted.

In another tweet, Mahindra cited American political activist Ralph Nader’s book Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile, focused on car manufacturers reluctance to spend on safety features to say that it is gratifying to provide safety at high speeds.

“Ralph Nader started a revolution when he wrote ‘Unsafe at any speed’ back in 1965. It’s especially gratifying to be able to provide safety even at these high speeds…,” he wrote in another tweet.

For the unversed, Mahindra has secured a 5-star Global NCAP rating for XUV700. It is the highest combined safety score (adult+child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00 among Indian vehicles tested so far by the Global NCAP. Mahindra XUV700 is the safest Indian vehicle and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in India to receive the 5-star rating.

The latest Mahindra SUV has a gamut of safety features – 7 airbags, latest generation electronic stability program, ADAS- front collision warning, ADAS- lane keep assist, ADAS- automatic emergency braking, ADAS- smart pilot assist, ADAS- high beam assist, ADAS- lane departure warning, driver drowsiness detection, LED clear-view headlamps, cornering lamps, 360˚ surround view system, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and tyre pressure monitoring system, as per the official Mahindra release.

“Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety,” Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said.

