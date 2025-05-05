Users search 'appraisal' on Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, get served 'peanuts' instead. Netizens have a field day

Appraisal season is just around the bend, and everyone’s crossing their fingers for some sweet salary bumps and shiny promotions after all that hard work! India’s quick commerce superstars — Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy — decided to have a little fun with the dilemmas faced by all the ambitious youngsters in the mix.

What would you get when you search 'appraisal' on Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart apps? Well, we got peanuts. That's right -- edible peanuts. Needless to say, the trend just went viral on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

A user wrote: "Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search “appraisal” on @ZeptoNow you find peanuts! That’s crazy, no???" The user then quickly clarified that this is not a paid tweet but "just a curious marketer mind at work on a holiday."

Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search “appraisal” on @ZeptoNow you find peanuts! That’s crazy, no??? pic.twitter.com/OaQU95adkc — harshita (@viralbiryani) May 1, 2025

When someone asked the user why they would search for appraisal on Zepto, they said that a reel inspired them to do so.

Here's what Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy are showing when you search 'appraisal'

Social media users were quick to take potshots at the trend, with most of them saying that they found the marketing to be really creative.

"Its appraisal season and @ZeptoNow team has really cooked! So if you search for appraisal on zepto, it’ll show you peanuts. Such a creative marketing, hope most of the people are able to find it (sic)," a user said.

"Love how @ZeptoNow casually suggests 'search for appraisal' like I wasn’t already questioning my worth while adding Maggi to cart. Side note: I think the design team is asking for a raise @zepto," another user commented.

"I searched for "appraisal" on instamart and it showed peanuts (sic)," a third user wrote. A fourth user commented: "Typed “appraisal” in Zepto, Blinkit or Swiggy lately? You’ll get served—literally (sic)!"

This, however, is not the first time that quick commerce brands have hopped onto viral trends. Beginning this year, a video of a content creator mishearing "croissant" as "Prashant" took over the Internet and Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto were quick to cash in.

At the time, when one searched using 'Prashant' on any of these apps, they used to get search results showing croissants of all types.