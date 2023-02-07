Apsara A. Iyer becomes first Indian-American woman to head Harvard Law Review

Second year law student at Harvard Law School, Apsara A. Iyer has been elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review. She is the first Indian American woman to hold the position, a report in The Harvard Crimson stated.

At the Law Review, Iyer said that as Law Review president she aims to include more editors in the process and uphold the publication’s reputation for “high-quality” work.

"I think that right now I'm just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going," Iyer said.

The Law Review was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications. Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as former President Barack Obama, are Iyer's distinguished predecessors.

Priscila E. Coronado, Iyer’s predecessor, said the publication is “extremely lucky” to have Iyer at the helm. “I cannot wait to see what Volume 137 will achieve under her leadership,” she added.

“Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so,” Coronado wrote.

“From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy," the Law School mentioned.

Apsara A. Iyer grew up in Indiana and attended Phillips Academy school in Andover, Massachusetts. She graduated from Yale in 2016 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Math as well as Spanish.

Apsara Iyer joined the Harvard Law Review following a competitive process called “write-on". HLS students have to rigorously fact-check a document and provide commentary on a recent State or Supreme Court Case in the competition process.

Iyer was previously part of Law School’s Harvard Human Rights Journal and the National Security Journal and is also a member of the South Asian Law Students Association.

