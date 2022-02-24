Aramco shares see record rise as oil tops $100 for first time since 2014

Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) shares surged as much as 4.2% to a record high 42.25 riyals ($11.26) on Thursday as oil prices breached the $100 a barrel after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Brent crude (.LCOc1) topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Shares of Aramco are up for a third consecutive day and have gained more than 16% year to date. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) was down 2.2% in afternoon trade.

