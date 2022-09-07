'Are you kidding me': EaseMyTrip Co-founder lashes out at employee who refuses to join

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has blasted a candidate for not joining the company on the day the person was supposed to join. The candidate had accepted the offer but did not turn up saying s/he got a better offer. Pitti shared the screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the candidate. "Hello Sir, really sorry to inform you that I won't be able to join EMT at this point," the candidate messaged Pitti.

Furious at the message, the EMT co-founder in response said: "Are you kidding me? Sharing this on the day you were supposed to join?"

Pitti, who appeared frustrated with this trend, said someone please solve this hiring issue. He said companies wait for months and reject all other potential candidates but selected candidates say they won't join, and that too on the last day.

"Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevalent and ends up wasting so much time & resources. Once a candidate accepts offer letter, companies wait for months & reject all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on very last day, that they won't be joining," he wrote on Twitter.

Pitti further said that many people were falsely equating this trend to employers firing people. "Firing and quitting happen all the time. Real equalizer would be if employers also start to offer-letter and then on joining-date say NO to candidate, as they found better employee! Would this be acceptable? Big NO," he said.

The EMT boss said that it is very common, 25-40 per cent of the hired candidates say they won't be joining at the last minute - and it is not just the juniors, seniors are also doing it equally. "If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fathom what's happening at newly launched start-ups," he said.

