Army stops 200 Chinese troops at Arunachal border in latest stand-off

The Indian and Chinese troops engaged in yet another face-off last week in which around 200 PLA (People’s Liberation Army) soldiers were intercepted close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops took place last week during a routine patrol close to the border with China. Sources told India Today that the Indian troops intercepted around 200 Chinese soldiers close to the border. Few hours later, the troops of both sides disengaged after the local commanders resolved the issue.

It has been reported that the engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours and was resolved as per the existing protocols. There was no damage caused to the Indian defences during the engagement.

This is an area where Chinese incursions have been reported several times in the past. This development comes a month after reports of incursion by Chinese forces in Uttarakhand's Barahoti region.

Meanwhile, India had said on Thursday it expects China to work towards an early resolution of the remaining issues along the borders of eastern Ladakh while sticking to the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has reiterated that the "provocative" behaviour and "unilateral" measures by the Chinese side resulted in disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area.

"It is our expectation that China will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," Bagchi said at a media briefing here.

He also noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held discussions with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit last month and conveyed India's stand.