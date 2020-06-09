Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test; politicians wish speedy recovery

Politicians across party lines wished speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who went into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever.
Kejriwal underwent coronavirus test on Tuesday. His reports are expected to come either tonight or on Wednesday morning. The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was unwell since Sunday afternoon.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished speedy recovery to Kejriwal. Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, " I have read several media reports on Arvind Kejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery and hope he joins back public service soon".
I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon.- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 8, 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, I wish for your speedy recovery," he tweeted.
!- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 8, 2020
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and wished Kejriwal for speedy recovery. "Wishing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji a speedy recovery," she said in a tweet.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi from Kalkaji also hoped that CM Kejriwal will recover soon. "With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon," she said in a tweet.
With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon. ?#TakeCareAK- Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 8, 2020
Another AAP MLA, Raghav Chadha from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency said his thoughts, wishes and prayers were with the chief minister.
"Dear Arvind Kejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK," he said in a tweet.
Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK- Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 8, 2020
AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted, "Despite being a diabetic, Arvind Kejriwal has led the fight against Corona from the front. I pray for his good health. Get well soon, my friend".
Despite being a diabetic, @ArvindKejriwal has led fight against Corona from the front. I pray for his good health. Get well soon, my friend.- ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) June 9, 2020
Kumar Vishwas, who was closely associated with the Kejriwal-led AAP, also took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote.
Get well soon @ArvindKejriwal- Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 8, 2020
In a telephone conversation with Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta enquired about his well-being.
"On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Gupta tweeted.
- Adesh Kumar Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) June 8, 2020
Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and BJP member said: "Wish you a speedy recovery. I hope the COVID-19 test results come out negative".
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery."Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal complained of fever and throat pain yesterday on June 7 afternoon. He has gone into self-quarantine at home on the advice of doctors. Tomorrow, on June 9, he will get himself tested for COVID-19. I pray for his speedy recovery," Singh said in a tweet.
Also read: Arvind Kejriwal health: Delhi CM develops fever, sore throat; to undergo coronavirus test
Also read: LG Anil Baijal overrules CM Kejriwal's decision; orders Delhi hospitals to treat all COVID-19 patients
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today