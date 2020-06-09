Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test; politicians wish speedy recovery

Politicians across party lines wished speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who went into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever.

Kejriwal underwent coronavirus test on Tuesday. His reports are expected to come either tonight or on Wednesday morning. The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was unwell since Sunday afternoon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished speedy recovery to Kejriwal. Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, " I have read several media reports on Arvind Kejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery and hope he joins back public service soon".

I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon. - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 8, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, I wish for your speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and wished Kejriwal for speedy recovery. "Wishing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji a speedy recovery," she said in a tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi from Kalkaji also hoped that CM Kejriwal will recover soon. "With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon," she said in a tweet.

With the power of a million wishes, our CM will definitely feel better soon. ?#TakeCareAK - Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 8, 2020

Another AAP MLA, Raghav Chadha from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency said his thoughts, wishes and prayers were with the chief minister.

"Dear Arvind Kejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK," he said in a tweet.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK - Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 8, 2020

AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted, "Despite being a diabetic, Arvind Kejriwal has led the fight against Corona from the front. I pray for his good health. Get well soon, my friend".

Despite being a diabetic, @ArvindKejriwal has led fight against Corona from the front. I pray for his good health. Get well soon, my friend. - ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) June 9, 2020

Kumar Vishwas, who was closely associated with the Kejriwal-led AAP, also took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote.

Get well soon @ArvindKejriwal - Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 8, 2020

In a telephone conversation with Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta enquired about his well-being.

"On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Gupta tweeted.

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and BJP member said: "Wish you a speedy recovery. I hope the COVID-19 test results come out negative".

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery."Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal complained of fever and throat pain yesterday on June 7 afternoon. He has gone into self-quarantine at home on the advice of doctors. Tomorrow, on June 9, he will get himself tested for COVID-19. I pray for his speedy recovery," Singh said in a tweet.

