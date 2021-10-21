Aryan Khan drug case: NCB teams reach Shah Rukh Khan's home; Ananya Pandey's house searched too

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials reached Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Bandra on Thursday in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which his son Aryan Khan has been arrested. The NCB team carried out search at Ananya Pandey's house too. The anti-drugs agency has also summoned the actress to appear before it at 2 pm today for questioning.

