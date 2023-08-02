As Sensex crashes 700 points, Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath says 'bear markets more dramatic than bull'; here's why

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday said that the current bull market has lasted longer than usual and volatility index (Vix) is at a "ridiculously low level".

While sharing his research in collaboration with Investwise, Kamath cautioned the investors that they shouldn’t get carried away by the markets.

“Bear markets are significantly more dramatic than bull,” Kamath said in a tweet.

"Everything is cyclical, if there's one thing that doing this every day for 19 years has taught me, it's more about not losing too much in the bad times and not making the most during the good times," said Kamath.

Kamath also shared a graph chart showing the comparison between previous bull and beer market cycles in the stock market since 1999.

The research shared by Kamath highlighted that the bull markets, on an average, have typically lasted around one year and ten months. However, the most recent four bull markets have exceeded this average, averaging over three years. Bear markets have been comparatively shorter, often concluding within half a year.

“The average gains during a bull market stand at 101 per cent, whereas bear markets tend to see a decline of 33 per cent on average,” said the research.

“The shortest bull market lasted just 50 days, in contrast to the longest which impressively spanned 1,419 days,” the research added.

The research also said that generally the bull markets with longer durations are associated with bigger gains. Interestingly, bear markets don’t follow a similar trend. The correlation between their duration and the severity of market decline is almost non-existent.

Meanwhile, netizens quickly jumped in the conversation with mixed reaction to Kamath’s post and engaged in a healthy and knowledgeable conversation.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said that Japan had a bear run for 32 years. So no knows how long bull or bear runs can happen.

Japan had bear run for 32 years .

So no one knows how long bull or bear runs can happen.

Good companies rebound and find an alternate environments to work and stock prices for them appreciate even in downturns. — Shweta (@TrustScore_1) August 2, 2023

Another X user supporting Kamath’s claim said, “Everything is cyclical, including investing.”

Everything is cyclical including investing... — BullishContrarian🇮🇳 (@Bullish2023) August 2, 2023

Very very interesting chart. So will we be seeing a bear cycle soon? — Anidhya Ahuja (@AnidhyaAhuja) August 2, 2023

"It's more about not losing too much in the bad times and not making the most during the good times" 👍🙏 — PINTU DATTA (@pintudatta87) August 2, 2023

The principle of cyclicity holds firm, underscored by nearly two decades of daily involvement in this realm as per the chart shared by Kamath. The key lesson from this is the importance of prudent risk management during challenging market periods and tempering excessive gains during prosperous spells.

Watch: Hot stocks on August 3, 2023: CE Infosystems, Mankind Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and more

Also Read | ‘Human-like bear’ makes people flock to Chinese zoo; not a man in bear costume, claims zoo. Watch viral video of Malayan Sun bear