Ashneer Grover's wife dons clothing brand he dismissed on Shark Tank

Most contestants on the popular show 'Shark Tank India' are subjected to scathing criticism of Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder and one of the show's judges. In that context, contestant Niti Singhal pitched her clothing brand 'Twee In One' on the show but Grover dismissed it, calling it "horrible fashion" and "nobody will wear this in my house".

However, later, Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover was spotted wearing Singhal's designs on another platform 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'



The whole incident was wrapped into a short video which 'Twee In One' shared on their Instagram while thanking Madhuri Grover for believing in their work. Madhuri responded to the video, thanking the brand for the dress which was given to her as a gift. "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn't like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture!!" she commented also in their insta," she said in a comment.



The designer also appeared to take a dig at Ashneer as the reel ended with his famous catch-phrase "Yeh sab dogalapana hai" (This is hypocrisy).



On the show, Ashneer had advised Singhal to stop wasting her time on her brand and instead sell lehengas with her mother.



'Twee In One', Singhal's brand makes reversible and convertible clothing. The brand's founder, Niti Singhal, was one of the 198 entrepreneurs who got the chance to present their ideas on Shark Tank India - a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in front of investors in order to persuade them to invest in their companies.



Ashneer Grover had earlier shared a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in which his wife was seen wearing the Twee In One Dress.