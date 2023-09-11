Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: 'Team India unleashed beast mode,' say netizens as Kohli, Rahul slam tons

Indian cricket fans couldn't stop raving about the way Indian batsmen 'bullied' Pakistani bowling in the Asia Cup's Super-4 clash in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

"Out of nowhere, Team India unleashed their beast mode," said an X user as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed tons against a hapless Pakitani bowling.

India believe that they can beat Pakistan as well as they can beat One of the best Pace Battery. This is Unreal! Brilliant hundred both KL Rahul & Virat Kohli. #INDvPAK #pakvsind2023 #AsiaCup2023 #ViratKohli #KLRahul . 👏👏 — Monirul Ibna Rabjal 🇧🇩🇪🇺🇫🇷 (@to2monirul) September 11, 2023

"Out of nowhere, Team India unleashed their beast mode against the world's top One Day cricket team! 🥰

Rohit Sharma - 50

Shubman Gill - 50

Virat Kohli - 100

KL Rahul - 100

🇮🇳🏏

Score: 330/2

Only 2 overs left to go! 🚀💥 #TeamIndia #CricketFever #AsiaCup2023" pic.twitter.com/Hw5WQqziMs — Jobin Sabu (@JobinSabu5753) September 11, 2023

Centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli is all that my heart needs to be happy today :’) — Prachi (@pracheeen) September 11, 2023

Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 against 94 balls while Rahul hit 111 off 106 deliveries, taking Team India's total to 356 for the loss of two wickets.

The contemporary legend's love affair with R Premadasa Stadium continued as his unbeaten 122 off 94 balls was his fourth hundred on trot at this very venue. Kohli's hundred did not overshadow Rahul, who raced to his sixth ODI hundred -- a chiselled 106-ball-111 not out in a superb 233-run stand for the unconquered third wicket. The highly-rated Pakistan bowling attack lay in tatters and was hamstrung on the day due to absence of their fastest man Haris Rauf, who didn't turn up due to an injury.

TAKE A BOW, KING KOHLI....!!!!



122* in just 94 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Scored just 64 runs in boundaries, one of the greatest ever knocks in Asia Cup history. He completely dominated the Pakistani bowling, the King Kohli show! pic.twitter.com/1WoLyKZkE5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi, considered to be India's biggest threat was taken to the cleaners by India's top four as he leaked 79 runs in his 10 overs. Overall, the Pakistani bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters, who hit 37 boundaries and nine sixes in all.

India started the innings, which was suspended on Sunday because of rain, at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had given them early momentum with fifties.