Asia Cup 2023: PCB official suggests to Jay Shah to shift remaining matches from rain-hit Colombo to Pakistan, says report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday contacted the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah. Ashraf suggested Shah to shift the Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan given heavy rains in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s largest city, Colombo, where the matches are being held till September 17, is highly likely to record heavy rains during the period. The high-octane India vs Pakistan match in Kandy was washed out after the first innings last week. India scored 266 runs in the first innings, after which the match was called off.

Given the current situation, Ashraf reportedly told Shah that the remaining Asia Cup matches could be shifted to Pakistan since there is no rainfall predicted in the country for the entire month. Shah replied and said that the ACC is monitoring the situation, Pakistan’s Dawn News reported.

The development comes a day after reports suggesting that ACC may shift the venue of six final matches including the final from Colombo. According to the original schedule, super-4 stage all five games and the final are to be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Matches in Colombo are scheduled to take place on September 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15 and the final will take place on September 17.

These reports came as Colombo is experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to which matches scheduled could be shifted either to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy or the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The city is also predicted to receive thunderstorms during the next week.

Sri Lanka's central weather forecasting agency on Sunday said that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, and North-western provinces. "Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-eliya districts."

Fairly strong winds of about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Western, North-western, Northern, and North-central provinces, it said.

The inclusion of Sri Lanka as the co-host nation of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament alongside Pakistan in a hybrid model was seen as a response to India’s straight refusal to play Asia Cup matches in Pakistan due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. Under this hybrid arrangement, four matches are scheduled to be held in Pakistan whereas the remaining will be held in Sri Lanka.

