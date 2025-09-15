Asia Cup 2025: 'Accidents happen to the best of us,' says Tesher after DJ error with Pakistan anthem goes viral

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium was marked by an unusual incident before the start of play. As players assembled for the national anthems, a mix-up by the DJ resulted in the popular track 'Jalebi Baby' being played instead of Pakistan's anthem.

Advertisement

The error lasted around six seconds before the correct anthem resumed, leading to a flurry of reactions across social media. India went on to dominate the match, securing a comfortable seven-wicket win, but the pre-match blunder became a focal point of post-game discussion.

The DJ's mistake occurred just as the Pakistan National Anthem was scheduled. Instead, 'Jalebi Baby' by Tesher and Jason Derulo echoed through the stadium, briefly overshadowing the formalities. The sound team quickly rectified the situation, but the moment had already captured widespread attention online.

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a seven-wicket victory, chasing down Pakistan's total of 128 in just 16 overs. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 47, his highest T20I score against Pakistan, while Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form, claiming three wickets and earning his second consecutive Player of the Match award.

Advertisement

Pakistan struggled with the bat, managing only 127 for 9 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets and Axar Patel's two helped restrict the side, setting up India's straightforward chase. The lack of handshakes post-match and a complaint by the PCB to the ICC regarding match referee Andy Pycroft added to the controversy.

Adding to the social media storm, 'Jalebi Baby' artist Tesher commented on the anthem incident. Tesher shared Instagram Stories, including a video with the caption, "Jalebi Baby is always the right anthem."

Tesher further joked, "When I said Jalebi Baby was an anthem, this is not what I had in mind." His playful response was widely shared online.

In another Instagram Story, Tesher wrote, "Shout out to the sound guy for messing up the anthem and making this an absolutely hilarious day for me. Accidents happen to the best of us, God bless u whoever you are."

Advertisement

The anthem error, alongside India's dominant win, ensured that the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai remained a talking point beyond the cricketing action. Both teams now look to their next fixtures, with India set to face Oman and Pakistan scheduled to play the UAE on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.