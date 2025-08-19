Asia Cup 2025: 'BCCI won't give up on opportunity to earn,' netizens on India vs Pakistan match

The Asia Cup 2025, taking place from September 9 to 28, will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will follow the T20 International (T20I) format, aligning preparations with the upcoming T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This marks a shift from the original venue in India due to a mutual agreement between India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues until 2027.

Soon after the news went viral, netizens were quick to slam the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray slammed the BCCI for prioritising sports and money over national interest.

"So, the BJP can keep telling you to 'go to Pakistan'. They can send delegations to tell the world that Pakistan-based terrorists attacked India. BUT the BCCI won't give up on the opportunity to play Pak and earn (sic)," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was also a part of the Operation Sindoor delegation, said that the families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack must be feeling betrayed.

Chaturvedi wrote on X: "While Pakistan Hockey team snubbed the Asia Cup Hockey matches hosted in India. Our BCCI is super keen to keep the cricket match between the two going by announcing the India Team for Asia Cricket Cup. Can’t imagine the betrayal the families of those who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam must feel."

Moreover, netizens also sought a boycott of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. "We should completely boycott this Asia Cup, not only India-Pakistan matches. I won't even check the score on Cricbuzz," a user commented.

"When Pakistan insults India by boycotting our tournaments, why should we roll out the red carpet for them in cricket? Sports cannot be separared from blood and sacrifice. For the families of the Pahalgam martyrs, this is not just a game it's salt on their wounds," yet another user commented.

Eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the title. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Match fixtures are scheduled, with the opening match between Afghanistan vs. Hong Kong scheduled on September 9. On September 14, a highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled in Dubai, expected to draw significant viewership.