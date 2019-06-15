Assam Police recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,000 vacancies of bench assistant, typist, others; salary up to Rs 35,000

Assam Police Jobs 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has invited applications for the recruitment of 2,000 vacancies for various posts in the police department. The application process will begin today (June 15) and will conclude on June 30. Candidates can apply for steno, DEO, typist, peon and several posts of foreigner's tribunal under the Assam government at the official website of SLPRB Assam. No application fee is required for application. Candidates must be a citizen of India, and a resident of Assam. His/her age should be between 18 and 38 years. All these posts will be filled on a contractual basis for two years, and subsequently renewable on annual basis with fixed pay.

SELECTION PROCESS:

The selection process comprise a written and a practical test

The written test will be conducted for the following posts: Stenographer Gr.III, Bench Assistant and Typist, Data Entry Operator, Copyist and UDA-cum-Accountant

The practical test will be conducted for the following posts: Stenographer, Data Entry Operator ,Typist, Bench Assistant, Lower Division Assistant, and Copyist

A physical test and viva will be conducted for peon and chowkidar posts

FORMAT OF EXAM PATTERN

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be OMR based. There will be negative marking and 'half' mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

The question paper will comprise logical reasoning, aptitude, history and culture of Assam and India, comprehension, GK and current affairs

Candidates will have to use black ball pen to answer the OMR-based answer sheet

DETAILS OF VACANCY

Data Entry Operator - 400 posts

UDA-cum - Accountant - 200 posts

Stenographer Gr. - 200 posts

- 200 posts

Bench Assistant - 200 posts

Typist - 200 posts

Copyist - 200 posts

Office Peon - 200 posts

Chowkidar - 200 posts

ELIGIBLITY CRITERIA

HSSLC passed

UDA-cum - Accountant - Graduate in Commerce

Stenographer Gr. - Graduate in any discipline

Lower Division Assistant - Graduate in any discipline

Bench Assistant - Graduate in any discipline

Typist - Graduate in any discipline

Copyist - HSSLC passed

Note: Candidates must be 8th pass to apply for the posts of peon and chowkidar. A candidate who has passed HSLC/matriculation and above is not eligible to apply for these posts

PAY SCALE

Data entry operator - Rs10,000

UDA-cum-accountant - Rs 35,000

Stenographer Gr - Rs 35,000

Lower division assistant - Rs 30,000

Bench assistant - Rs 30,000

Typist - Rs 30,000

Copyist - Rs 9,000

Office Peon - Rs.9,000

Chowkidar - Rs.9,000