Astronomer places CEO Andy Byron on leave after he was spotted embracing the HR head in a Coldplay concert 

Astronomer has placed its CEO, Andy Byron, on leave, following the scandal at a Coldplay concert. In what has kept social media abuzz, the tech company’s CEO Byron was embracing the company’s HR Chief, Kristin Cabot, which was caught on a ‘kiss cam’ at the concert. When Byron and Cabot realised their embrace was caught on a Jumbotron video, they tried to shield their faces, triggering assumptions of an extra-marital affair.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” it said, further dismissing reports that the woman in the video is not employee Alyssa Stoddard. It further stated that no other employee were in the video

The company also said that the CEO has not put out any statement, and the one that’s circulating on social media is fake.

It subsequently stated that Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO.

At a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the band was performing ‘The Jumbotron Song’ when the camera turned to Byron and Cabot, who were embracing as they watched the stage. They quickly tried to hide their faces.

Advertisement

“Whoa, look at these two,” said Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, adding, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. ”