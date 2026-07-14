At 45 and 21, this mother-son duo graduated together from IIT Madras. Here's their story

At IIT Madras's latest convocation, one of the loudest rounds of applause was reserved for a mother and son who found themselves sharing the stage to receive their degrees from the same academic programme.

Forty-five-year-old Jigisha Tailor and her 21-year-old son, Aditya Kapadia, graduated from IIT Madras's online Data Science and Applications programme during the institute's recent convocation. While both had enrolled at different times and completed different qualifications, neither expected to receive their degrees together, according to a report by India Today.

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The moment came together unexpectedly after a classmate, who learned about their story during a pre-convocation dinner, helped arrange for both of them to be called to the stage together. Jigisha received her diploma, while Aditya was awarded his BS degree.

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The convocation ceremony included graduates from multiple academic programmes, including IIT Madras's online BS in Data Science and Applications. Although BS and diploma students were seated separately, the mother-son duo was invited to collect their degrees together, making it a memorable occasion for the family.

From teaching to becoming a student again

Jigisha had taught electronics at an engineering college in Bharuch, Gujarat, for 16 years before leaving her job in 2019 because of family responsibilities.

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Her return to academics came three years later after persistent encouragement from her son.

Aditya enrolled in IIT Madras's online BS in Data Science and Applications in 2021 at the age of 18, when the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed higher education online.

"It was Covid time when I was entering college," Aditya told The Indian Express. "So if I did a regular course from any IIT, or even MIT or Stanford, it would have been online only."

He said he chose the programme because he was interested in data science and artificial intelligence.

As required at the time, Aditya remained enrolled in a physical college alongside the IIT Madras programme, joining a diploma course in Ahmedabad. He later discontinued the diploma after the IIT Madras Senate recognised the BS degree as equivalent to a regular four-year undergraduate programme.

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Watching her son study at home introduced Jigisha to subjects such as statistics and computer systems, which built on her electronics background while exposing her to new concepts.

She eventually enrolled in the programme towards the end of 2022.

Balancing books and household responsibilities

Jigisha attended live doubt-clearing sessions conducted by IIT Madras and also relied on a WhatsApp group formed by classmates for academic support. Unlike her son, who managed a heavier academic load, she took one or two subjects each semester.

Aditya said this flexibility was one of the programme's biggest strengths, allowing working professionals and learners returning to education to study at their own pace.

Balancing studies with household responsibilities, Jigisha followed a strict routine. She studied from around 4.30 am to 7 am before beginning household work and resumed studying in the afternoon after completing her daily responsibilities.

"Many of our relatives would say, 'Why are you studying now? Why do you want a job?'" she told The Indian Express. "I would tell them that I want to do something different."

Her family, however, remained supportive throughout her academic journey. Her husband, who is also a college professor, encouraged her whenever she felt overwhelmed.

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Study partners and friendly competitors

Over time, the two became study partners—and friendly rivals.

"There was a sense of competition, like who would score an A or an S," Aditya told The Indian Express.

An 'S' grade is the highest distinction in the programme and is generally awarded to top-performing students, while an 'A' grade is also considered a high distinction.

Whenever one outperformed the other, it motivated the other to do better. Having started the programme earlier, Aditya also helped his mother prepare for upcoming subjects, viva examinations and online proctored tests.

What's next for the mother-son duo?

Aditya completed his BS degree in 2024 and later joined Syngenta as a data science intern before securing a full-time role with the company.

Jigisha also completed her programme around the same time but has chosen to delay her job search as her younger son prepares for his Class 12 examinations. She is also considering returning to teaching, with her husband suggesting that she take guest lectures at his college.

Reflecting on the journey, Aditya said watching his mother return to education had been deeply inspiring.

He added that studying together strengthened their relationship and allowed him to see a different side of his mother as they navigated classes, exams and academic milestones together.