Australian great Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare on live TV

Australian cricket legend and Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting was reportedly taken to the hospital on Friday after he experienced a heart scare while commentating. On the third day of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, Ponting was commentating for Channel 7. He was rushed to the hospital during lunchtime, reported The Daily Telegraph.

As per the report, Ponting's coworkers said he's fine, but he went to the hospital for precautionary measures after feeling ill.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

Ponting appeared uneasy on live TV before leaving the show during lunch and then did not return.

Ponting has played 168 Tests for Australia, scoring 13.378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 tons and 62 fifties.

He scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03 in 375 ODIs, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties.

He was a member of the Australian team that won three consecutive 50-over World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007, and he captained the team in the latter two tournaments.