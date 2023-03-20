'Averse to sealed covers': CJI tells govt lawyer during OROP hearing in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court refused to accept a sealed cover note submitted by the Centre in a matter related to the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. Attorney General of India R Venkatramani presented a sealed cover note before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The bench, which also comprised Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, was hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement’s (IESM) plea over the payment of OROP dues.

The bench did not accept the sealed cover and said the Attorney General can pass it over to the other side. The CJI then wondered what the secret was here. The CJI told the Attorney General of India that he is against sealed covers.

The CJI was quoted as saying by PTI, “I am personally averse to sealed covers. There has to be transparency in court… ” The CJI then said that there needs to be an end to the sealed cover procedure followed in the Supreme Court.

The CJI stated, “We need to put an end to this sealed cover procedure in the Supreme Court… This is about implementing orders. What can be secret here.”

The bench also noted that out of the 25 lakh pensioners, 4 lakh did not qualify for the scheme as they got enhanced pensions and the Centre proposed to pay the arrears by April 30, 2023. The apex court then gave the time schedule for payment of arrears to different groups of pensioners under the OROP scheme.

The top court directed the six lakh family pensioners and gallantry award winners “shall be paid their OROP dues by April 30, 2023”. The Supreme Court further noted that 4-5 lakh retired servicemen aged 70 years and above shall get their OROP dues in one or more installments by June 30.

The bench said that OROP dues for 10-11 lakh remaining pensioners shall be paid in three installments by February 28 next year. The apex court said the payment of dues “will not affect further equalisation of pension of ex-servicemen to be done in 2024.” It also condemned the Centre for “unilaterally” deciding to pay the OROP dues in four installments.

Union Defence Ministry had submitted an affidavit and a compliance note earlier this year in the Supreme Court and gave a time schedule for payment fof OROP arrears worth Rs 28,000 crore to ex-servicemen in 2019-22.

(With PTI inputs)

