Aviation ministry awards maiden certification for drone prototype in record time

Reiterating its seriousness to make India’s drone sector a $30 billion industry by 2020, the civil aviation ministry has awarded the first Type Certificate (TC) under Drone Rules, 2021 to IoTechWorld Avigation, within 34 days of the Gurugram-based company submitting its application.

Under the newly enunciated rules, the award of TC for a prototype is supposed to be a 75-day process. The Quality Council of India (QCI) or other certification bodies are allowed 60 days and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) 15 days for issuing the certification, subject to all documentation and reports meeting the laid down specifications.

Complimenting personnel at QCI and his team for issuing the certification in record time, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “This (drones) is perhaps among the very few sectors where things have moved rapidly in the past six-to-eight months. Be it about framing the Drone Rules, Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the Digital Sky Platform or the Drone Certification Rules.”

The Drone Rules were notified in August last year followed by the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CSUAS) for obtaining TC for drones in January 2022.

“After identifying some key performance indicators (KPIs) and key result areas (KRAs) through the standard operating procedure (SOP), we had decided that certification must be issued in 75 days. We have, however, breached our timelines to issue certification to IoTechWorld Avigation within 34 days. This is a fine example of the implementation of minimum government and maximum governance motto that prime minister keeps referring to frequently,” added the minister.

Developed by the QCI in consultation with drone start-ups, industry, academia and defence experts, the drone certification scheme is aimed at creating an ecosystem to make the country a leading hub of drone manufacturing. Currently, 14 drone prototypes are undergoing certification testing. The government estimates the number of such prototypes to exceed 100 by 2025.

IoTechWorld Avigation is a manufacturer of drones for farm-related applications.

“What we have developed is a single multi-purpose drone that allows spraying, broadcasting and survey. It comes with the provision of attaching a multispectral sensor for a survey before spraying on an area. Whatever is required of agriculture drones has been bundled into this single agribot,” IoTechWorld Avigation director & co-founder Anoop Kumar Upadhyay told Business Today.

The civil aviation ministry has been working with the government think tank NITI Aayog to expand drone manufacturing using three pillars of a proactive policy framework, incentivising manufacturing through the PLI scheme and creating internal demand through the 12 ministries of the government.

