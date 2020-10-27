Baba Ka Dhaba effect! Old man sells plants in Bengaluru; Twitterati show love, support

Days after Baba Ka Dhaba became viral, Twitter has again reunited people to help an elderly man selling plants to make ends meet. A user with Twitter handle IMShubham shared a picture of an old man named Revana Siddappa who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal in Karnataka. The user urged Twitterati to support Siddappa, saying: "Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Prices of these plants are from Rs 10-30. On one hand he holds an umbrella to save himself from sunlight. Plz support this man. (sic)."

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30



On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlight



Plz support this man.@ParveenKaswan @ActorMadhavan @KanchanGupta @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/xRhqZEcG1r IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020 The Tweet soon went viral with people calling to support the old man. Reacting to the tweet, actor Randeep Hooda asked for his exact address. "Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore," Hooda tweeted. Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. https://t.co/rBFyQcbZAb Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

Actor R Madhawan also shared the tweet, asking people to support him. People from Changemakers of Kanakapura Road soon reached the spot and gifted the elderly man a canopy to protect him from the heat. "Today we provided a canopy and some more plants for him to sell. We will be providing a chair and a table as well! We are raising funds to make sustainable income. Anyone can directly reach out to us! (sic)," they said. The old man was later provided with a chair and a table as well.

Hooda thanked the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road saying "you guys are the real heroes". Recently, Twitterari had come together to help an elderly couple running a small eatery called Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi. A user named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma had posted a heartbreaking video by a food blogger. Sharma tweeted, "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli walon please please go eat at Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance. #Support Local."

In the video, the 80-year old Kanta Prasad says that he and his wife start preparing the meals at around 6:30 am and are ready to serve by 9:30 am. Dal, curry, paranthas and rice are dished out in large utensils and are ready to serve at around Rs 30-50 per plate.

When asked what he has earned since morning, he breaks into tears and produces Rs 10 note from a box. The video went viral and celebs like Swara Basker and Nimrat Kaur also voiced their support for the 80-year old couple. Several people also thronged the place to have food.

Also read: 'Baba ka Dhaba' owners' plight moves social media; users rise to help elderly couple

Also read: Baba ka Dhaba: Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, other celebs flock to help elderly couple