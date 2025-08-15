Back from Canada at 35, NRI's viral post on India’s pros and cons sparks wide debate

A Reddit post by a man who recently returned to India with his wife after 14 years in Canada is striking a chord online for its unfiltered look at the trade-offs of moving back.

The 35-year-old, who retired early, said the decision was shaped by both personal priorities and lifestyle choices — with one of the biggest reasons being his desire to spend more time with ageing parents. “I wanted to make up for 14 missed years,” he wrote, adding that their health was not in the best condition.

For the couple, life in India has brought plenty of joys: celebrating festivals in full swing, basking in year-round sunshine, and enjoying an abundance of fresh green vegetables. “Everything is handy, and all the trade jobs are easy to get done here,” he noted. He also praised India’s “fantastic” medical help and the ease of travelling to nearby destinations like Dubai, Bali, Nepal, and Vietnam — all made sweeter by a favourable exchange rate: “Dollar goes a long way here.”

But it hasn’t all been rosy. The couple pointed to poor civic sense, lack of privacy, and subpar customer service as recurring frustrations. Eating out, they found, often came with hygiene concerns and inconsistent food quality. More broadly, they lamented what they saw as a “lack of common sense and gratitude” in some day-to-day interactions.

Financially, they’ve chosen to keep their savings in mutual funds instead of property — steering clear of rental real estate or land that “don’t appreciate a lot and take time to sell.”

The post sparked a lively discussion, with many sharing similar experiences. One commenter agreed wholeheartedly about the pros — from domestic help to medical access — but voiced concerns about systemic issues: “If a situation ever goes sideways, law and order belongs to the person having connections or muscle… Corruption boils my blood… Almost everyone wants to do the minimum of their job.”

Another chimed in with a word of caution on investments, calling the Indian market “highly overvalued” and advising diversification across asset classes.

While opinions varied, the thread painted a vivid picture of the push-and-pull many Indians abroad feel when weighing the idea of returning home — a mix of deep-rooted ties, everyday conveniences, and undeniable frustrations.