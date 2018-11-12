Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection Week 4: Ayushmann's movie sails strong, makes Rs 115.55 crore

Despite big competitions like Thugs Of Hindostan and Tamil movie Sarkar, Hindi comedy-drama Badhaai Ho has completed its fourth weekend with more than satisfying earnings. By the looks of it, Amit Sharma's directorial is taking advantage of the mixed reviews of Thugs Of Hindostan.

With excellent performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho has gained positive reviews from most critics. It has also been well accepted by the audience. As a result, Badhaai Ho has become Ayushmann Khurrana's first Rs 100 crore film.

The Junglee Pictures production made Rs 66.10 crore in the first 8 days. In the second week as well, the movie saw a big demand and added Rs 28.15 crore more to its box office collection.

After a relative drop, the movie managed to rake in Rs 15.35 crores in its the third week and increased its collection to Rs 109.60 crore. Now the film has completed its fourth weekend despite limited screens.

On its fourth Friday, Badhaai Ho saw higher bookings than the previous day and managed to collect Rs 1.45 crore. After a sudden jump, Badhaai Ho collected Rs 2.05 crore on its fourth Saturday and Rs 2.45 crore that Sunday, crossing total box office collection of Rs 115.55 crore. It must also be mentioned that even now the box office collection of the film hasn't dropped below Rs 1 crore even on a single day.

Badhaai Ho released on October 19, 2018 and is a comedy-drama. The movie had crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark within six days of its release and made into the Rs 100 crore-club on Day 17.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)