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Bananas turning brown too fast? This simple kitchen trick may keep them fresh longer

Bananas turning brown too fast? This simple kitchen trick may keep them fresh longer

For a stronger effect, you can separate the bananas and wrap the stem of each banana individually.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Bananas turning brown too fast? This simple kitchen trick may keep them fresh longerKeep the wrapped bananas at room temperature and away from direct sunlight.

That bunch of bananas sitting on the kitchen counter may look fine today, but it can quickly turn soft and brown before you get around to eating it. If you are tired of throwing away overripe bananas, a small piece of aluminium foil around the stems could help slow the ripening process.

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Bananas are climacteric fruit, which means they continue to ripen even after being picked. They can be eaten at different stages, from green to dark brown, but the ripening process eventually leads to softening and spoilage.

A key factor behind this is ethylene gas, which is released mainly from the stem where the bunch was cut from the plant. As the gas spreads, it speeds up ripening, causing the bananas to soften and turn brown.

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How to use aluminium foil on bananas

Tear off a small square of aluminium foil, enough to cover the stem area. Wrap it tightly around the crown of the whole bunch.

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For a stronger effect, you can separate the bananas and wrap the stem of each banana individually.

Keep the wrapped bananas at room temperature and away from direct sunlight. It is also better to keep them away from fruits that produce high amounts of ethylene, such as apples and avocados.

A few more ways to make bananas last

Buying slightly greener bananas can give you more time to eat them if you do not plan to consume them immediately. Hanging the bunch on a hook can also help reduce bruising. Bruised areas can release more ethylene, which can speed up decay.

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Once the bananas reach the ripeness you prefer, move them to the refrigerator. The peel may turn darker in the fridge, but the fruit inside can remain good for several more days.

And if some bananas become too ripe despite these steps, there is no need to throw them out. Soft, overripe bananas work well in banana bread, smoothies and other recipes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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