Bangladesh PM was once a secret resident of Delhi's posh Pandara Road

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina has a strong connection with Delhi as she had stayed in India’s national capital for more than five years.

She came to India after Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, her father and founder of Bangladesh, was killed along with his wife and three sons on August 25, 1975, in Dhaka. Hasina and her younger sister escaped death as they were in Germany.

Hasina, in an interview, had stated: “Mrs Indira Gandhi immediately sent information that she wanted to give us, I mean, safety and shelter. This is how we received, especially from Marshal Tito from Yugoslavia, and Mrs Gandhi.”

She came to Delhi with her husband M Wajed, a nuclear scientist, and two kids Sajeeb and Saima Putul. Hasina first stayed at 56 Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-3 and later at Pandara Park till 1981.

“We decided to come back here (Delhi) because we had in mind that if we go to Delhi we could go back to our country from Delhi. And then we will be able to know how many members of the family are still alive,” Hasina added.

As many as 18 members of her family, including her 10-year-old brother, and relatives were killed in the massacre.

Bangladesh’s PM also revealed that she was once a secret resident of Delhi’s posh Pandara Road, where she lived with her children under a false identity and tried to escape the attention of those who murdered her father Rehman.

Hasina and her family were assigned a secret house on Pandara Road with top-level security, and a job for her husband to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Hasina, who came to India on Monday afternoon on a four-day State visit, said, “With friendship one can solve any problem.” Hasina arrived in Delhi to hold bilateral talks with Indian PM Modi.

Hasina, while interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development. "Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfill the basic needs of our people. With friendship you can solve any problem. So we always do that," she said.

Industrialist and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani also called on the Bangladeshi prime minister. Adani said that his company will supply power to Bangladesh from its upcoming power project in Jharkhand by December 16, which is celebrated as the Bijoy Dibosh (Victory Day) in Bangladesh to commemorate its independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Hasina also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. She visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Ajmersharif on Thursday.