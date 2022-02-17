Bappi Lahiri cremated at Mumbai's Vile Parle: Indians bid goodbye to Disco King

Bappi Lahiri was cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium today. He breathed his last on February 15. A sea of fans, well-wishers and friends joined the singer on his last journey today. The legendary singer passed away due to sleep apnea. He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for almost a month.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others paid their tributes to the singer yesterday. Bollywood celebrities, including Sophie Choudry, Shakti Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik were present at the funeral.

Bappa Lahiri reached Mumbai from the US with his family today. He performed the last rites at the crematorium.

The legendary composer had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. Bappi Lahiri was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and he was brought back to the hospital.

The Disco King is survived by two children, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa was in the US, the family was waiting for his arrival for the cremation

Bappa is married to Taneesha Lahiri, daughter of director Mahendra Verma.

