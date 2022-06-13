BCCI increases monthly pension of former cricketers, match officials

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), governing body for cricket in the country, has announced an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials.

Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI, in a tweet said, “I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise.”

The first-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000, will now get Rs 30,000. Former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000 and those with Rs 50,000 pension will get Rs 70,000.

The women internationals, who received Rs 30,000, will now get Rs 52,500. The first-class cricketers, who retired before 2003 and get Rs 22,500, will now receive Rs 45,000.

