BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again due to chest pain

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday. Ganguly felt uneasiness last evening and mild chest pain this morning following which his family rushed him to Apollo Hospital.



Ganguly had undergone angioplasty earlier this month following a mild heart attack and was discharged on January 7. "I am fine," the 48 year-old cricketing icon had said after being discharged.

Ganguly was discharged after a stent was inserted in one of his coronary arteries to remove the blockage. He also tested negative for novel coronavirus.

MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, Dr Rupali Basu had previously told India Today that Ganguly will be able to resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularised.

"I don't think we are considering surgery at the moment because of his young age and advancement of angioplasty. But we are taking expert opinions from the best cardiologists in the country and in the world and then we will have to take a call about what to do with the two blocked arteries and once that is done, another 3-4 weeks of resting and he should be back to his active life and that's what we want for Dada to be back to his active life."

