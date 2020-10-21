'Be ziddi': Anand Mahindra's advice on how to remain safe amid COVID-19

Anand Mahindra reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message last evening and suggested the one way that could keep people safe amid the pandemic. PM Modi addressed the nation in a special message on Tuesday and said that the lockdown might be over but coronavirus isn't.

Mahindra retweeted PM Modi's call to not fall back on the fight against COVID-19 till a coronavirus vaccine is developed. The Mahindra Group Chairman said, "Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain. Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance... And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour..."

Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain. Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance...And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour... https://t.co/vaJqFOvnPL anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2020

The PM said that India has come a long way in the fight against coronavirus and has proven to be far more effective than the US and the European countries. "This is not the time to think that coronavirus is over. We have seen videos in the last few days where people can be seen being careless. If you are being careless and going out of homes without masks, you are putting your lives and the lives of your families in danger," he warned.

PM Modi also spoke about the vaccine development process in the country. He said that there are multiple vaccine candidates with some of them in the advanced stages of trial. "Our government is preparing to make vaccines accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," he said.

India reported 54,044 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning. The country has 76,51,108 so far with 1,15,914 deaths. Total active cases are 7,40,090. The government said that the national recovery rate is nearing 89 per cent. It also said, "77 per cent of new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries."

