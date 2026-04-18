Beat the heat: Here are Top 10 hill stations for a cool summer escape in 2026

As temperatures across India’s plains soar beyond 40°C each summer, travelers are once again turning to the mountains for relief. From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, hill stations continue to serve as natural air-conditioners — offering cool climates, scenic landscapes, and a mix of adventure and relaxation.
Here’s a curated list of the top 10 hill stations in India to visit in summer 2026, now with travel logistics and budget insights.
1. Manali: Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali remains a top summer escape with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 25°C. Adventure activities, snow views at Solang Valley, and vibrant café culture continue to attract families and backpackers alike.
2. Shimla: Often called the “Queen of Hills,” Shimla blends colonial charm with modern connectivity. Its pleasant 15-25°C climate and improved infrastructure make it a reliable choice for first-time travelers.
3. Mussoorie: Overlooking the Doon Valley, Mussoorie offers misty landscapes, waterfalls, and bustling promenades. It remains a favorite for short summer getaways from North India.
4. Nainital: Centered around the picturesque Naini Lake, Nainital is ideal for family vacations, with boating, ropeways, and panoramic viewpoints drawing steady tourist crowds.
5. Darjeeling: Famous for its tea gardens and views of Kanchenjunga, Darjeeling offers a mix of colonial heritage and natural beauty. The iconic toy train and sunrise at Tiger Hill remain major highlights.
6. Ooty: Known as the “Queen of the Nilgiris,” Ooty is a southern favorite, featuring tea estates, botanical gardens, and a cool, misty climate even during peak summer.
7. Munnar: With rolling tea plantations and waterfalls, Munnar offers a tranquil escape. It is especially popular among couples and nature lovers seeking less crowded alternatives.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Kochi (110 km); accessible by road.
Average Cost: ₹6,000-₹11,000 for 3 days.
8. Kodaikanal: Often described as a peaceful retreat, Kodaikanal features cycling paths, forest trails, and its iconic star-shaped lake, making it ideal for slow travel.
How to Reach: Nearest railhead is Kodai Road (80 km); well-connected by road.
Average Cost: ₹5,000-₹10,000 for 2-3 days.
9. Gangtok: A gateway to the Eastern Himalayas, Gangtok combines cool weather with Buddhist culture, monasteries, and access to high-altitude lakes and passes.
10. Shillong: Dubbed the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong stands out for its lush greenery, waterfalls, and relatively less commercialised atmosphere.
Whether it’s the adventure hub of Manali, the colonial elegance of Shimla, or the tea-scented serenity of Munnar, India’s hill stations remain the go-to escape from the summer heat. In 2026, travellers are increasingly balancing budget, accessibility, and crowd levels while planning their mountain getaways.