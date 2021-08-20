Believing COVID-19 is a localised phenomenon is wrong, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said that there is a mistake that has been repeated twice now when it comes to the COVID-19 spread. He said that the global community tends to assume that the problem is a 'localised phenomenon' but it isn't. Mahindra said that the first time was when COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan and the other time was when the Delta variant spread in India.

Mahindra said that while the global community was sympathetic, it only later realised that the problem is not localised. “When India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when COVID-19 first broke out in Wuhan: it was sympathetic, but presumed that the problem was a localised phenomenon… Twice wrong…”, the Mumbai-based business tycoon tweeted. To elucidate the point, Mahindra posted clippings of reports on the spread of Delta variant in other countries.

When India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when Covid 19 first broke out in Wuhan: it was sympathetic, but presumed that the problem was a localised phenomenon…Twice wrong… pic.twitter.com/CfQ0oaiyH8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2021

Users could not agree more with the business magnate. While some said one usually ignores problems till the time they slap one in the face, others said the world adopted a similar approach vis-à-vis terrorism. Others also asserted that Indians are themselves hurtling faster towards another COVID-19 wave by not wearing face masks and putting social distancing at bay in public places.

We just ignore other's problems until they are ours. — raj (@informed_views) August 20, 2021 When problem arises for others

Same as with terrorism. When India was facing it alone, western countries called it a localized problem and told India to handle it herself BUT the day they were bitten, it became a universal problem to be dealt by all.Hypocrates of highest order. — Seema Tiwari (@SeemaTiwari0210) August 20, 2021 Second ripple was far more deadly than the first one.Vaccination and personal hygiene can only stop its spread.We all have to fight it out through jabs only. — Amol A Rode (@amolrode18) August 20, 2021 As our office has reopened, I always wear two masks. The other day my colleague commented that why am I wearing 2masks now & being uncomfortable? Wait till the third wave.🤦 If we take precautions now, there won't be a third wave. — Shalini Nair (@ShaliniNair68) August 20, 2021

Apart from Mahindra and his followers on social media, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy also believes that looking at the COVID-19 crisis as a localised phenomenon is flawed. While sharing an article on the conditions faced by healthcare workers in US’ Louisiana, she recounted the “soul breaking memories of what healthcare workers in India went through during the second wave”.

“This story brings back soul breaking memories of what healthcare workers in India went through during the second COVID-19 wave! Let’s not make the mistake of presuming that controlling the problem is a localised phenomenon. Uncontrolled spread anywhere is a risk everywhere,” Dr Reddy tweeted.

