Bengaluru Airport to Electronic City in Rs 4,000: Transport dept calls for notice against Uber after viral tweet

A few days after a screenshot showcasing exorbitant prices for an Uber cab from Bengaluru Airport to Electronic City went viral on social media, the city's Commissioner for Road Transport and Safety SN Siddaramappa directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to issue a notice against the cab aggregator company, according to a media report.

“I am directing the RTO to issue a notice against the aggregator company for the gross violation by imposing surge pricing,” Siddaramappa told The Indian Express.

On May 23, a man took to Twitter to share a screenshot showing exorbitant prices charged by Uber when he tried to book a cab from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to Electronic City. As per the screenshot, the minimum fare for a distance of about 53 km for Uber Premium was Rs 2,584.59 and Rs 4,051.15 for UberXL.

"Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City. Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket," he wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time that the cab aggregator company has been charged of irrational pricing.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Uber displayed irrational cab fares, charging Rs 150 for a distance of 2 kms in the Silicon Valley of India, despite the government having fixed fares at Rs 75 (small cabs) and Rs 150 (luxury cabs) for the first 4 kms.

