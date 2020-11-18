scorecardresearch
Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities: Health Minister

With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent

Bengaluru's coronavirus case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent was the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 1,336 new cases of COVID- 19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8.64 lakh and the toll to 11,557 in the state.

Bengaluru's COVID-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in India.

"With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, city's recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent", he tweeted.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a single day rise of 38,617 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India's virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.30 lakh.

