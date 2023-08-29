Bengaluru: Man arrested for stealing bicycle 38 years ago in KGF

In an unusual turn of events, a 60-year-old man, Pasha John, was recently arrested by the police for stealing a bicycle 38 years ago, i.e. in 1985 in KGF town in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

The bicycle belonged to another John, a resident of ST Block in Andersonpet, according to a Times of India report. He had filed a complaint with the police in 1985, but the case couldn’t be resolved.

Recently, the police in KGF were instructed by KGF Police Superintendent K.M. Shantharaju to track down all persons who were involved in pending cases. The police investigated the case and found that Pasha John was the one who had stolen the bicycle.

Pasha John was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody. He is likely to be tried for the theft.

The man rides an autorickshaw to make ends meet in Bengaluru, and was arrested by the city police. According to his lawyers, about 200 warrants could have been issued in his name since 1985. As per the investigation conducted by police, the man had moved to Bengaluru from KGF recently.

"I started looking at old files which were gathering dust as senior officers of the department have been stressing on solving long-pending cases," Manjunath L, a sub-inspector who took charge at a local police station in July, said.

According to Manjunath, a three-member team was created to follow Jan's relatives to know about his whereabouts and after a relative informed them he was residing in KR Puram, the team traced him to the location.

