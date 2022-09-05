‘Bengaluru rains’ trends on Twitter as city submerges; watch videos

Bengaluru has been lashed by torrential rains for the past week, leading large parts of the city to be underwater on Monday. The heavy rains in India’s tech capital disrupted daily lives as it crippled traffic movement, caused water-logging, and prompted employers to issue work-from-home orders for their employees. Some of the biggest companies such as Wipro, Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Goldman Sachs, run operations from the city.

Multiple companies such as Goldman Sachs and Swiggy have asked their employees to work from home due to heavy water-logging.

Bellandur, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, BEML Layout, Sarjapura Road are some of the most affected areas in the city. Videos of people wading through knee-high water, pulling a bus out to dryer area, water-logging at apartment blocks, and even at Bengaluru airport have emerged on social media.

Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards.



Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice.



Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022

#bengalururains



The flyover (as we say) is cut off. What a plight for the working class who need to go to work (can't really have that WFH option).

What a bloody joke of taxpayers' money.



Location: Marathahalli Flyover

Time: 6:50 A.M. (Today) pic.twitter.com/nWFYZu1GRF — Rishi Bhattacharjee (@rishi0308) September 5, 2022

Residents of Greenwood Regency in Sarjapura road move their vehicles out of the basement.



People in many apartment complexes are facing the same issue.



BTW MLA of this area is Arvind Limbavali from BJP #BengaluruRains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/MwnhBqXxVA — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) September 5, 2022

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

Netizens took to social media to complain about the failing civic infrastructure of the city. The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) which represents all major IT and banking companies on the ORR stretch in Bengaluru, in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said that earlier flooding on August 30 led to a loss of Rs 225 crore on a single day and urged him to address the infrastructure issues in the city.

"Poor infrastructure on this corridor however is bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and well-being at risk Flooding on ORR on August 30 has led to a loss of - INR 225 crores as staff were stuck on the road for more than 5 hours," ORRCA said in the letter.

Krishnakumar Gowda, General Manager of ORRCA, said that the flooding in front of the Ecospace Business Park in Bellandur resulted in a lot of challenges. The area was inundated on Monday too.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rains for Karnataka till September 9. While Bengaluru, along with three districts of coastal Karnataka are expected to witness heavy rain, a yellow warning has been issued for Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur till September 9.

Also read: Bengaluru rains: New water themed park called ‘BLUNDER-LA’, say netizens