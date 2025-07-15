Bengaluru techie, 24, stuns Reddit with Rs 1.22 crore flat purchase, shares how he did it

At just 24, a Bengaluru-based tech professional surprised Reddit with a milestone many only dream of: buying his own apartment worth ₹1.22 crore.

In a post titled “24M bought my own place in Bangalore!!” on the popular subreddit r/bangalore, the man shared snapshots of his new home, along with a screenshot of the home loan sanctioned by ICICI Bank. “Two months since I started paying my home loan. 35% cash, 65% loan. And yes, parents did help me a bit with the upfront cost, but the rest and the EMI now is on me,” he wrote.

The original post was deleted later.

However, Redditors quickly flooded the thread with praise and curiosity. While some congratulated him for his early achievement, others asked for advice.

“Hey OP, if you don’t mind, what skills should I learn to achieve this kind of success?” one user asked. The OP responded that his investing journey started early with help from his father, though both lacked experience initially. He added, “It’s going well now. I’ll be turning 18 in a few days, and I plan to focus more on investing. I hope I can build good capital.”

When asked about income streams, the OP listed trading, passive income from physical assets, and freelancing in influencer marketing.

One user asked for a full house tour, and the OP followed up by sharing more photos from across the flat, drawing admiration for his interiors and openness.

“Congratulations, bro! It looks beautiful. At just 24, you’ve bought a house in Bangalore, that’s something to be really proud of,” one commenter said.