Bengaluru to see another lockdown if COVID-19 measures aren't followed, warns civic body

People in Bengaluru might face another lockdown if they don't abide by coronavirus safety protocol, the city's municipal chief Manjunath Prasad said. Prasad has made it clear that if he found people not following social distancing norms or not wearing masks then imposing a lockdown will be the only option left. The municipal chief made this statement at a meeting attended by officials, civic body doctors, and joint and special commissioners.

Prasad said, "We could be in trouble if COVID-19 safety rules are not followed," according to a report in NDTV. He added, "With a population of 13 million in the city, we are seeing a daily rise in cases by 200 to 300. In Kerala and Maharashtra, there is a spike in cases and the concern is we share borders with these two states".

This week ten people were found positive for the coronavirus at the SJR Watermark Apartments in Bengaluru. Besides, the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified two more clusters in the city in recent times - one at a nursing college and another at a residential complex.

However, Karanataka's Health Minister K Sudhakar has ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the state. Sudhakar has urged people to take necessary precautions while cautioning about the possible second wave of COVID-19.

Karnataka recorded 383 new cases of COVID-19 out of which 240 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban area. Also, the city reported four deaths due to COVId-19 in the past 24 hours.

Also read: Cabinet to approve PLI scheme for electronics, medical devices

Also read: RailTel share allotment today: Here's how to check status