Bengaluru weather today: India's IT capital shivers as mercury dips, netizens react

Bengaluru has witnessed a drop in mercury over the last 15 days. While the Silicon Valley of India is likely to witness cooler nights in December, daytime temperatures have also gone down significantly.

Light rainfall was recorded in Bengaluru earlier in the day, but the IMD did not issue any warnings for severe weather events. However, persistent fog and low-lying clouds significantly affected operations at the airport during the early morning hours.

C S Patil of IMD Bengaluru noted, "The city has also received some rain over the past 15 days. Hence, the temperature has also remained lower than normal," pointing to recent weather trends.

IMD reports stated that the sky remained only partly cloudy on Wednesday, but visibility sharply deteriorated on Thursday morning, especially near the airport. The dense fog complicated aircraft movement and resulted in notable delays for several flights.

This latest disruption comes on the heels of major international flight interruptions reported just two days prior. In addition to the cancelled departures, 12 international flights experienced substantial delays as airlines awaited improved safety conditions.

Soon after, netizens took to social media to share their takes. While some users compared the weather to the cold wave of North India, others shared fun takes on social media.

Comedian and entrepreneur Tanmay Bhatt wrote, "Also brrrr bangalore is freezing."

Also brrrr bangalore is freezing — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 27, 2025

A netizen commented, "17°C but feels like being caught between a refrigerator and a stuck refrigerator door and the only way to survive it is turn into a burrito!"

17°C but feels like being caught between a refrigerator and a stuck refrigerator door and the only way to survive it is turn into a burrito!



🥶🥶🥶 En Challi Guru ⛄️#BangaloreWeather pic.twitter.com/LkfqfNzCOg — WabiSabi (@Geeky_Foodie) November 27, 2025

Another user wrote, "Bangalore is freezing fr (sic). It is getting sooo difficult to get out of my blanket these days."

Bangalore is freezing fr 🥶

It is getting sooooo difficult to get out of my blanket these days. — Harshit Budhraja (@harshitbudhraja) November 28, 2025

"What? No! You want freezing, go to North India," a social media user said.

"Feels like the first proper winter day in Bangalore. The chill reminds vaguely of dilli ki sardi. Loving the temp drop. Hating the pollution," yet another user wrote.