Bengaluru: Woman's screenshot of Uber driver’s ‘honest’ request leaves netizens impressed

It is exhausting to have to contend with the daily struggle of ordering an auto or cab on one's way home from the office. There is no guarantee that the driver will arrive at your destination, even if you finally get a ride after what seems like an eternity of waiting. You must successfully complete their pop quiz, which includes a question like "Payment online hai?"



In the midst of all of this, there are a number of online posts that demonstrate how the drivers also decline the trip in the chat box. Some of them are incredibly humorous and relatable. Need a good example? A prime example is this tweet from user Ashi on Twitter.



Ashi decided to use Uber's services to arrange a ride in Bengaluru. She was rejected by the driver in the chat box even after being accepted for a trip, and that too for a somewhat relatable reason.



“Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru,” read the caption.

Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/XB6QnBWzO6 — Ashi (@ashimhta) January 25, 2023



Are you also laughing aloud? Be assured that you are not alone. The post has received over 260k views and numerous reactions. People identified strongly with the driver's aversion to finishing the ride. Many people pointed out that at least the man was honest and stated his "problem" clearly.

First time, eh? — Uday Shinghal (@shinghal_uday) January 26, 2023

At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR and said “madam, I can’t drive anymore - I’m sleepy”. It was around 3:30AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell. — Pranava Tandra (@pranavatandra) January 26, 2023

One auto driver was watching YouTube so didn’t want to take a ride😭😭😭😭 — Goutam B Seervi (@goutambseervi) January 26, 2023

🤣 atleast driver informed the reason.. so nice of him being kind !!! — SRT (@chinnu231) January 27, 2023

