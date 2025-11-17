'Best decision we made’: IITian CEO pays ₹1 Lakh per month for a ‘home manager', netizens react

IITian and GreyLabs AI CEO Aman Goel has sparked a new conversation online after sharing that he and his wife hired a full-time Home Manager to take care of their entire household. His post on X explained how the role has helped them save time and stay focused on building their company.

Goel said the Home Manager handles almost every daily and weekly task at home — from food planning and arranging wardrobes to managing repairs, maintenance work, groceries and laundry. She also coordinates with all house help and service providers.

“She manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” he wrote, adding that both he and his wife are working professionals who struggled to keep up with these tasks. “The decision has so far been really good — saving us from lots of headache and time.”

One detail from his post drew particular attention: the salary. Goel revealed that his Home Manager is paid ₹1 lakh per month — a total of ₹12 lakh per year. Many users pointed out that this is significantly higher than the pay of most domestic workers in India, but also noted that the responsibilities go far beyond regular domestic work and resemble an operations or household management role.

Goel’s post came shortly after a viral thread by American writer and investor Sahil Bloom, who spoke about the same problem from a homeownership angle. Bloom said owning a house comes with a long list of tasks — regular cleaning, small repairs, pest control, appliance servicing, and sudden issues that appear without warning. Renters often avoid this because they can call a single property manager.

Bloom said he would “gladly pay $500+ per month” for a home manager who could act as one point of contact for everything related to the house. In his post, he explained that such a service could take care of scheduling recurring services, handling one-off problems, and

combining all service-related costs into one monthly bill.

He added that this kind of business may work best in local or regional markets because coordinating service providers on a national scale is difficult. Even then, he believes it is a real and growing need — and noted that despite the obvious gap, he has “never been pitched” such a service, suggesting the idea has not been scaled properly yet.

With both posts going viral, people are now discussing whether the concept of a Home Manager could become a common urban service — especially for busy couples, dual-income families and young professionals who want to save time by outsourcing home-related work. Others are debating what fair pay and responsibilities for such a role should look like.

The post quickly drew a wide range of reactions, with some appreciating the idea and others questioning its practicality.

One user wrote that managing a Home Manager might become another task, asking, “But easier to manage a home manager than the home? Sab uske hisab se hoga?”

Another wondered what would happen if the couple wanted something done differently, saying, “What if you want something done in your own way? Then you waste time redoing it?”

A different commenter criticised the salary comparison, writing, “You probably don’t want to pay an AI engineer more than ₹50,000 a month because you feel it’s not worth it.”

Someone else questioned the startup optics: “As a startup founder, how much salary are you withdrawing if you’re paying someone ₹1 lakh a month to manage your house? This is wasting investors’ money.”

Another user compared the setup to hospitality services, saying, “So basically like a hotel.”