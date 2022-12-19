'Best game I've ever watched': Dramatic World Cup Final starring Messi, Mbappe leaves Sunil Chhetri awestruck

FIFA 2022 final: Indian football team captain and Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri was all praise for legend Lionel Messi after Argentina’s 4-2 penalty win against France in the final. Chhetri said every emotion was on display in the 120 minutes of the game.

Chhetri tweeted, “This is the best game of football I’ve ever watched. Every emotion was displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi (sic).”

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

Chhetri’s tweet came after a heartwarming moment between Lionel Messi and his mother went viral. In this moment after the final, Messi can be seen hugging his mother.

A user shared this moment on Twitter and wrote, “It’s a moment of joy that makes football so special. Messi the greatest to ever do it has cemented his name in the history books. Watching him hug his mum shows what it means to him. His humbleness and grace set his talent apart from the rest.”

It’s moment of joy that makes football so special . Messi the greatest to ever do it has cemented his name in the history books. Watching him hug is mum shows what it means to him . His humbleness and grace sets his talent apart for the resthttps://t.co/51zJa9VYZN — KevDonz (@DonzKev) December 19, 2022

What happened in Argentina vs France FIFA 2022 final?

Argentina won the final against France after finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time. Argentina clinched the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi’s records

Besides his FIFA victory, Messi has become the first player to bag two Golden Ball Awards– in 2014 when Argentina lost the final to Germany, and in 2022 when Argentina won against France. He has won a record 35 trophies including 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles, 7 Ballon d’Or, and 4 UEFA Champions Leagues.

Messi also holds the record for most goals in La Liga (474), Supercopa de Espana (14), the UEFA Super Cup (3), and has the most officially recorded assists in football history (350).

